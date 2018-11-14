NFL flexes two games to 'SNF' in Weeks 13-14

The NFL on Wednesday announced two schedule changes that will feature marquee matchups on Sunday Night Football in the coming weeks.

The league moved the Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers game in Week 13 from 1 p.m. ET to 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The originally scheduled San Francisco 49ers-Seattle Seahawks contest will move from Sunday Night Football to a 4:25 p.m. ET slot on FOX.

In Week 14, the league flexed the Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears matchup from 1 p.m. ET to 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Oakland Raiders game now moves out of primetime to 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

Making the changes now to maximize viewership and interest makes perfect sense given potential postseason implications.

The Rams (9-1), Steelers (6-2-1) and Bears (6-3) enter Week 11 leading their respective divisions, while the Chargers (7-2) are in second place in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs (9-1).