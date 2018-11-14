Around The NFL Podcast: Le'Veon Bell’s done

In a room filled heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Le'Veon Bell not playing in 2018 after missing Tuesday's reporting deadline (4:50), the NFL's decision to move MNF's Chiefs-Rams game out of Mexico (12:35), oh, and it is time to revisit a prop bet (get those sandwiches ready) (16:50), also, is Lamar Jackson's time nigh in Baltimore (24:30)? Following the news, the heroes psychoanalyze Marc (both scary and beautiful) to solve why he dislikes certain potential playoff teams -- quit coddling Green Bay (30:30) and the Rams' luster is wearing off (35:00). After, it's desperation time for the Packers and Seahawks on TNF (47:50) and lastly, Ey Oh, it's mailbag time (53:50)!

LISTEN to the podcast here: