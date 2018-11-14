NFL announces 32 player nominees for Art Rooney Award

Drew Brees has been making his case as the league's best player this season. He's also regarded as one of the classiest.
Brees heads the list of 32 player nominees for the fifth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced on Wednesday.
The award is presented each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition, with the winner receiving a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Arizona Cardinals DT Corey Peters
Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack
Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle
Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams
Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers
Chicago Bears C Cody Whitehair
Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green
Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Denver Broncos DT Domata Peko
Detroit Lions LS Don Muhlbach
Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams
Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph
Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck
Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell
Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins
Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates
Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley
Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore
Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter
New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater
New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees
New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison
New York Jets DL Steve McLendon
Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz
Pittsburgh Steelers G David DeCastro
San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley
Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett
Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David
Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota
Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis
That list will be whittled down to eight -- four from each conference -- by a panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community and included on the Pro Bowl ballot. Current players from each team will then submit a consensus vote to decide the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.
The winner will be announced during CBS' nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII.
The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. The past four winners include LB Luke Kuechly (2017), RB Frank Gore (2016), CB Charles Woodson (2015) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (2014).