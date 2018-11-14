NFL announces 32 player nominees for Art Rooney Award

Drew Brees has been making his case as the league's best player this season. He's also regarded as one of the classiest.

Brees heads the list of 32 player nominees for the fifth annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The award is presented each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition, with the winner receiving a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Arizona Cardinals DT Corey Peters

Atlanta Falcons C Alex Mack

Baltimore Ravens S Eric Weddle

Buffalo Bills DT Kyle Williams

Carolina Panthers DE Julius Peppers

Chicago Bears C Cody Whitehair

Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green

Cleveland Browns OL Joel Bitonio

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Denver Broncos DT Domata Peko

Detroit Lions LS Don Muhlbach

Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams

Houston Texans CB Johnathan Joseph

Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Calais Campbell

Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins

Los Angeles Chargers TE Antonio Gates

Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley

Miami Dolphins RB Frank Gore

Minnesota Vikings DE Danielle Hunter

New England Patriots WR Matthew Slater

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees

New York Giants TE Rhett Ellison

New York Jets DL Steve McLendon

Oakland Raiders QB Derek Carr

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz

Pittsburgh Steelers G David DeCastro

San Francisco 49ers T Joe Staley

Seattle Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Lavonte David

Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota

Washington Redskins TE Vernon Davis

That list will be whittled down to eight -- four from each conference -- by a panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community and included on the Pro Bowl ballot. Current players from each team will then submit a consensus vote to decide the winner. As in Pro Bowl voting, a team cannot vote for its own player.

The winner will be announced during CBS' nationally televised NFL Honors show on Saturday, Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney, Sr. The past four winners include LB Luke Kuechly (2017), RB Frank Gore (2016), CB Charles Woodson (2015) and WR Larry Fitzgerald (2014).