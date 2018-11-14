Injuries: Terron Armstead expected to miss 3-4 weeks

One of the NFL's top offensive lines will be without its best player.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that left tackle Terron Armstead will be out for roughly 3-4 weeks, per a source.

Armstead injured his pectoral muscle in last week's blowout win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Jermon Bushrod replaced Armstead in the lineup.

Armstead, a raw third-round pick from Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2013, has worked his way into becoming one of the best blindside blockers in the entire league. Armstead consistently keeps Drew Brees' backside clean and road grades for a dominant Saints run game. Pro Football Focus rates Armstead their top offensive tackle through 10 weeks.

Just one example:

Injuries have been the only thing keeping Armstead from reaching the national level of recognition he deserves. The left tackle has never played a full 16-game slate in his six-year career.

While the Saints march on, the loss of the dominant offensive tackle shouldn't be overlooked, especially Sunday against an Eagles team that can bring the heat.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring Wednesday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye is expected to be limited in his first practice back from a calf injury.