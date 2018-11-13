Bills superfan Pancho Billa delivers epic pregame pep talk

Ezra Castro's week began with the worst news imaginable. His cancer diagnosis was worsening --spreading to his stomachM strengthening in his lungs.

It ended with the best news imaginable: An invitation of a lifetime and a pep talk for the ages.

Castro, better known as Bills super fan Pancho Billa, was asked to deliver a pregame speech to his team in his trademark red, white, and blue luchador garb. It is amazing and probably requires a Kleenex or six just to get through.

He's an inspiration to so many and it's a moment we'll never forget.



Coach McDermott invited @PanchoBilla1 to deliver a special pregame message at our team meeting last night. #PanchoPower #VivaLosBills pic.twitter.com/P5a6J58KZ7 â Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 11, 2018

The Bills had no choice after that speech. Fueled by #PanchoPower, they flew past the Jets for a resounding 41-10 win.

Guess who was on every player's mind when they returned to the winning locker room?

View this post on Instagram Football is family. â #PanchoPower A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on Nov 12, 2018 at 7:52am PST

This is a fanbase known for slamming through folding tables and taking condiment showers. But it is also a fanbase of Pancho Billas; people like Castro who feel connected to the team like few in professional sports.

Castro's fandom began as a kid in El Paso, Texas. According to the Buffalo News, he noticed Bills team colors were close enough to the Mexican flag and fell in love.

That love is reciprocal after a speech few Bills players and coaches will ever forget.