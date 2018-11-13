Bills part ways with veteran receiver Terrelle Pryor

Terrelle Pryor was cut by another AFC East team.

The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday they released the veteran receiver.

ESPN first reported the news.

Pryor lasted just two games with the Bills, catching two passes for 17 yards.

The cut was hardly a surprise, as the 29-year-old receiver had his snaps slashed from 66 two weeks ago to 31 in Sunday's tilt. In neither game was he effective and he generated zero targets in his second game.

For the season, Pryor has just 16 catches for 252 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.

The Bills will rightly give more playing time to younger players down the stretch. Undrafted rookie Robert Foster displayed field-stretching speed and high-point acumen, catching three passes for 105 yards in Sunday's victory. Zay Jones has also come to life in recent weeks, compiling 93 yards on eight catches and a score in Week 10.

As for Pryor, who was cut by the New York Jets last month, maybe the receiver-needy Dolphins and Patriots will give him a shot down the stretch to see if he can run through the entire AFC East in one season.