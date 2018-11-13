League monitoring playing surface at Estadio Azteca

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams are set to square off Monday in a prime-time international tussle between two 9-1 squads.

But in the week leading up to the game, the biggest question mark surrounds the viability of the playing surface at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported during Tuesday's Up to the Minute that the league is monitoring the situation in Mexico City and is working with Estadio Azteca to ensure the field is up to league standards for next Monday's game.

"This is going to be a league office decision in New York," Garafolo said. "This is not going to be a decision made by the teams, and I do know that both teams don't want to play on a field that will affect the performance of the game."

Garafolo reported the league office is holding discussions regarding the game, but "as we stand right now kickoff is still scheduled for Monday night in Mexico City."