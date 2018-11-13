Roundup: James Conner still in concussion protocol

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner remains in concussion protocol.

Coach Mike Tomlin, however, didn't seem too concerned about the running back's status this week.

Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that Conner will have the chance to practice on Wednesday, which should "lay those discussions to bed," per NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

In simpler terms: Conner must work out before he's officially cleared from concussion protocol, and his first chance to do so will be Wednesday.

The dominating running back was placed in concussion protocol after Thursday's 52-14 blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers.

For the season, the second-year back has been a dual-threat monster, gobbling up 771 rushing yards, 387 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns in nine games.

Tomlin's optimism Tuesday suggests the Steelers won't be without their top back Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring this Tuesday in the NFL:

1. Patriots tight end Dwayne Allen suffered a knee injury Sunday vs. Titans that will not require surgery but is expected to sideline him a few weeks, NFL Network's Michael Giardi reported. Rob Gronkowski (back, ankle) is expected to return to action following New England's bye week, however.