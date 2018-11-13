Voting for 2019 Pro Bowl now open

Fans may now vote to send their favorite players to the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon on Sunday, January 27, 2019 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. For the second consecutive year, the voting window will run for four weeks, beginning today and concluding on Thursday, December 13. Voting is available online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/ProBowlVote.

During the final two weeks of 2019 Pro Bowl voting -- November 29-December 13 -- fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player's official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player's first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC -- the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC Seating Sections, Player Red Carpet Viewing, Special Kid Zone Activities and Postgame Fireworks. The NFL FLAG 13-14 Boys Championships will be played pregame.

Players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network's Pro Bowl special "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed" at 8 PM ET. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format. The following is a breakdown of positions and the corresponding numbers of players who will be selected (88 total):

OFFENSE

Wide Receivers (8)

Tight Ends (4)

Tackles (6)

Guards (6)

Centers (4)

Quarterbacks (6)

Running Backs (6)

Fullbacks (2)

DEFENSE

Defensive Ends (6)

Interior Linemen (6)

Outside Linebackers (6)

Inside/Middle Linebackers (4)

Cornerbacks (8)

Safeties (6)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Punters (2)

Placekickers (2)

Return Specialists (2)

Special Teamers (2)

Need Players (2 Coach's Choice)

For the third consecutive year, Pro Bowl Week festivities will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, bringing free experiences and activities to fans as well as an extraordinary number of events focused on commemorating all levels of football -- from youth to high school to the NFL's best. Some of the Pro Bowl Week events include: Pro Bowl Practices, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown, NFL FLAG Championships Powered By USA Football and Play Football Celebrity Flag Game.

More information about these and all of the events taking place during Pro Bowl Week is available at ProBowl.com.

The Pro Bowl is an all-inclusive event for fans on gameday. Working with KultureCity, Camping World Stadium's sensory-inclusive partner, the NFL will offer families who attend the 2019 Pro Bowl with support, including sensory accessibility resources and two dedicated sensory rooms located in the stadium on gameday to enable them to enjoy the game with more confidence and comfort.