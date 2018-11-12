Buffalo Bills release quarterback Nathan Peterman

Nathan Peterman's interception-filled tenure with the Buffalo Bills is over.

A day after Matt Barkley made the best debut by a Bills signal-caller since Jim Kelly, Buffalo parted ways with Peterman. With the Bills heading into their bye week, the team's decision to cut Peterman likely means Josh Allen will play Week 12 for the first time since suffering an elbow sprain last month.

Peterman, who ranks dead last in QB rating (30.7) among NFL signal-callers this season with a minimum of 50 passing attempts, threw three interceptions in Buffalo's Week 8 loss when he got the start over the injured Derek Anderson . He has thrown seven interceptions on 81 attempts. He started the season as the Bills ' starter.

