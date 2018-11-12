Ex-Browns coach Hue Jackson to join Bengals staff

Hue Jackson is back in Cincinnati.

The former Cleveland Browns head coach is expected to join the Cincinnati Bengals' coaching staff imminently, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Jackson's title on Cincy's staff is not yet clear, Rapoport added.

Jackson was fired by the Browns less than two weeks ago after compiling a 3-36-1 record over two-plus seasons with the team.

The 53-year-old coach has history with Bengals coach Marvin Lewis and with the Cincinnati franchise. Jackson was Lewis' wide receivers coach from 2004 to 2006. After one season as the Oakland Raiders head coach in 2010, Jackson returned to the Cincy coaching staff for four seasons, during which he was a secondary assistant, special teams coach, running backs coach and offensive coordinator.

The timing could not be better and/or more awkward for Jackson to join the Bengals coaching staff. Cincinnati (5-4) is slated to play the divisional rival Browns twice down the stretch in Weeks 12 and 16.

It's been a busy Monday for the Bengals, who fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin one day after his defense took a shellacking at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. Lewis told reporters he will take more of a role in coordinating the defense.

Asked Monday if Jackson would be joining the coaching staff, Lewis said, "Just watch and see." Lewis also told reporters he's "got a plan" regading the shakeup on his staff.

Jackson, it should be noted, has never coached on the defensive side of the ball, and the Bengals currently employ Bill Lazor as their offensive coordinator.