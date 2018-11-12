GIFs that help explain Week 10: Is age catching up to Tom Brady?

Every game during the NFL season tells a story. GIFs -- pronounced "gifs", "jifs" or "gee-oafs" -- can do the same thing. Let's explain the world of Week 10 through GIFs.

It's not unusual for defending champions to suffer from the dreaded Super Bowl hangover, but it's still surprising to watch the Eagles trip over their feet as often as they have this season. The latest setback came against a mediocre Cowboys outfit, who took it to them in their own building. Both teams woke up on Monday at 4-5, two games behind the Redskins in the NFC East. Washington is a limited team beset by injuries at multiple key positions. They are by far the weakest of the division leaders as we approach Thanksgiving, but it might be time to stop assuming Carson Wentz and Co. have a run in them. And, oh right, no NFC East team has repeated as division champ since 2004. There's a lot of history working against the Iggles right now. I'm sure their fans will take this well.

You take whoever you want. For me, the most terrifying man in the NFL is Matt Ryan. He's got that Furious Dad look to him pretty much at all times. Way scarier than the new "Halloween" movie.

Is it finally happening? Is Tom Brady ... getting old? The G.O.A.T. authored up another flawed, human-like performance in a lopsided loss to the Titans. Context is useful here: The Patriots had been riding a six-game winning streak prior to Sunday's flop and, at 7-3, will cruise back to the playoffs in the putrid AFC East. But still, Brady has not been himself. Today, I got this tweet from Around The NFL Podcast bud and vociferous tape-chewer Chris Wesseling:

By way of background, yours truly had erroneously predicted a "gradual decline" season for Brady in 2016. He would win Super Bowl MVP that season. Patriots fans and other malcontents like to remind me. Fast forward to the present, and it might finally be happening. More from Wess:

"I don't say it lightly. Brady is a dragon slayer. [Michael] Jordan is the only competitor I hold in higher regard. Desperately want to see healthy Pats in January so Brady can slay the daddy of them all. This isn't Week 10 knee-jerk. My game notes keep questioning arm strength and mobility."

Stay tuned.

Is it just me or do we, as NFL fans, tend to overlook the easy greatness of Ezekiel Elliott? I know, that sounds insane. Greatness never gets overlooked when it wears a Dallas Cowboys uniform, but Elliott's incredible all-around abilities don't seem to get the same love as contemporaries like Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara. At least not this year. Elliott was unstoppable on Sunday night in Philly and it's pretty much the only reason the Cowboys still have a pulse in the NFC East right now.

There's a super pumped Rams coach Sean McVay after his team locked down a hard-fought victory over the rival Seahawks at the Coliseum. The defending NFC West champs have really been tested of late, right? Last week, they were tied 35-35 in the fourth quarter against the Saints before losing for the first time this season. Four of Los Angeles' last five wins have been decided two, three, two and five points. Things won't get any easier with Cooper Kupp suffering a season-ending ACL tear on Sunday and a meeting with the Chiefs in Mexico City up next. This is a team to keep an eye on.

C'mon. That guy?

You can't be serious. We're giving this guy all the footballs? I see some kids in the crowd, fellas. I don't get it.

What would you call this celebration from Seahawks tight end Nick Vannett?

a) Salting the steak

b) Changing the diaper

c) Shining the bumper

d) Disappearing the pigskin

A truncated list of calamities visited upon the New York Jets during Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at the Meadowlands:

1) Outgained 186-1 in total yards in first quarter.

2) Allowed 7-yard touchdown pass to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

3) Got called for three holding penalties on a single play.

4) Allowed 31 points in two quarters to a team that scored 46 points in the last six games.

5) Allowed Matt Barkley, out of football two weeks ago, to post a passer rating of 117.4.

Sam Darnold should be kept in a well-stocked panic room until the year is over.

Poor Dez Bryant. The veteran wide receiver signed with the Saints last week, ending his free-agent odyssey, and the poor guy tore his Achilles during the last practice before he was to make his season debut. Dez is one of those guys -- a player that the league's younger stars grew up watching and admiring. That helps to explain the love Dez received on Sunday.

Let's hope we haven't see the last of Dez throwing up the "X" himself on an NFL field.

Until next week.

Dan Hanzus writes two columns a week for NFL.com and hosts the award-winning Around The NFL Podcast. Follow him on Twitter if you want.