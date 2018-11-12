Bucs cut Chandler Catanzaro day after 2 missed FGs

Round and round the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker situation goes, yet no solution can be found.

The Bucs waived kicker Chandler Catanzaro on Monday, the team announced.

The move comes a day after the fifth-year pro missed two field goals in the woeful 16-3 loss to the Washington Redskins.

Since signing with the Bucs this offseason, Catanzaro has been scattershot, making just 11 of 15 field-goal attempts (85.2 percent; 31st in the NFL) and botching four extra points. He went 1 of 4 on attempts over 40 yards -- the lone make a 59-yarder to beat the Browns in overtime.

Tampa inked the 27-year-old Clemson product this offseason to a three-year deal worth $9.75 million, with $3.75 million guaranteed. He lasted nine games.

Cutting Catanzaro is the latest move of a desperate team that seems to have zero answers under head coach Dirk Koetter.

The Bucs have struggled to find a consistent kicker. Last year the Bucs went through two booters, Patrick Murray and Nick Folk, after parting ways with 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo.