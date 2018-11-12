Josh Allen (elbow) will start after Bills' bye if healthy

Matt Barkley's stint at starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills might last just one game.

Following the butt-kicking Barkley and the Bills laid on the New York Jets, coach Sean McDermott said Monday that rookie Josh Allen would resume starting duties after the team's bye week if healthy.

"If healthy, Josh Allen will start after our bye week. He's been throwing and making progress but we'll take it one day at a time," McDermott said.

Allen has missed the past four games after suffering an elbow injury in Week 6. The No. 7 overall pick got in limited reps at practice last week, but Buffalo rightly allowed the rookie another week of rest before the team's bye.

Barkley became the fourth Bills starting quarterback of the season on Sunday, tossing for 232 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 117.4 pass rating in the rout of the Jets.

The move back to Allen is about getting reps for the young first-round pick, not a reflection of Barkley, McDermott said. Coming into the NFL a raw product, Allen needs to gain as much experience as possible heading into his second season.

Barkley's performance would give the Bills a better option over turnover machine Nathan Peterman and veteran Derek Anderson, who remains in concussion protocol, if Allen isn't ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.