Injuries: Eagles' Darby out for season with ACL tear

The Philadelphia Eagles secondary sustained another injury blow.

Coach Doug Pederson announced that cornerback Ronald Darby tore his ACL in Sunday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Darby's season is done. The 24-year-old corner will head into free agency coming off injury.

The news is another blow to the injury-ravaged Eagles, who have sent eight players to IR this season so far.

Darby was the best corner on a team that's gotten repeatedly burned by opposing pass offenses this season. With Sidney Jones and Jalen Mills also dealing with injuries, the defending Super Bowl champions are digging deep into the roster for corners. Undrafted rookie Chandon Sullivan replaced Darby at cornerback on Sunday night as the Eagles couldn't get a stop down the stretch.

With a trip to face Drew Brees and the soaring Saints offense in New Orleans on tap for next week, the back-end issues for Philly could be exploited once again.

Here are other injuries we're monitoring around the league:

1. Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones has a knee bruise but the injury and will be OK, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The ankle injury running back Kerryon Johnson incurred is not considered to be significant, Rapoport adds.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars center Brandon Linder suffered a knee injury that will knock him out this week and possibly beyond, sources tell Rapoport. He will undergo additional testing and a timetable has not be set at this time.

3. New England Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown sustained a back injury in Sunday's loss but Rapoport notes the injury is not considered significant.