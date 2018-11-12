Around The NFL Podcast: Week 10 Recap

In a room filled with heroes, Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling react to a wild Week 10 of NFL action, including the Rams claiming another division win versus Seattle (4:45), Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara decimating Cincy (10:30), Belichick falling to one his former protégés in Tennessee [Loose Cannon is seething with rage] (16:15), BAKER IS DANGEROUS, I repeat, BAKER IS DANGEROUS (41:05), the Chargers continuing to stack up wins against the hapless Raiders (51:30), is Todd Bowles' time in N.Y. up (56:30) and lastly, Zeke running the show in Philly (1:05:40)!

