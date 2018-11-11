Brandon Marshall to visit Saints on Monday

The New Orleans Saints might have found their Dez Bryant replacement in another veteran receiver.

The Saints are bringing in wideout Brandon Marshall for another visit on Monday with the hope that they sign him, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Marshall's services are now needed in New Orleans after their most recent acquisition, Bryant, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in his second practice with the team.

Marshall worked out for the Saints on the same day as Bryant before New Orleans signed the former Cowboys receiver. Marshall impressed in the workout, per Rapoport.

Marshall had 11 receptions for 136 yards and a score with the Seattle Seahawks this season before they released him in October.