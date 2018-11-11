Los Angeles Rams to play '19 preseason game in Hawaii

The Los Angeles Rams' 2019 preseason schedule now includes a trip to the islands.

The Rams ran a scoreboard promo in the first half of their Sunday game against Seattle, announcing that they will play a preseason game at Aloha Stadium in Oahu, Hawaii, next season. The team confirmed to NFL Network's Steve Wyche that they will play a preseason game there.

Aloha Stadium is the former home of the Pro Bowl, which has been played in Orlando since the 2016 season.

"We are pleased to join with the Hawai'i Tourism Authority to develop opportunities for Rams fans to express their support both in Los Angeles and in Hawai'i all year round," Los Angeles Rams EVP, business operations Jamie Reigle said in a press release. "We look forward to bringing NFL football back to Hawai'i and hosting the first preseason game there in more than four decades. The game will be the centerpiece of a partnership aimed at strengthening the ties between the two regions and showcasing Hawai'i's virtues as a premier tourist destination."

Game details will be announced at a later date.