Larry Fitzgerald now second on all-time receiving list

Larry Fitzgerald's illustrious NFL career has a new claim to fame: second most receiving yards in NFL history.

The ultra-reliable Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for second on the career list Sunday with a 15-yard reception late in the fourth quarter of Arizona's 26-14 loss to Kansas City. The catch put him at 15,939 yards for his 15-year career, and after finishing with six grabs for 50 yards Sunday, he stands at 15,952.

Fitzgerald has been with the Cardinals through the bad and the good, serving as a foundational piece since Arizona selected him third overall out of Pittsburgh in 2004. He's posted nine 1,000-yard seasons, was a leading force in the Cardinals team that fell just shy of winning Super Bowl XLIII and has been the model star player any and every team would want when spending a first-round pick. As faces have changed, the one constant in the desert has been Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald, a surefire Hall of Famer, has flirted with retirement in recent years and is still 6,000 yards off the all-time leader, Jerry Rice, whose 22,895 yards still appears unreachable. But second place is damn good for the 11-time Pro Bowl receiver.