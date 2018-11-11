Week 10 Fantasy Live Blog: Saints go marching in

Welcome to game day.

The Patriots have rookie running back Sony Michel back in the lineup, but the defending AFC champs will have to again take the field without their All-Pro tight end. Rob Gronkowski has now missed three of the team's last four games, perhaps contributing to some close games for New England. Gronk will have time to rest with the Patriots on bye next week, but his health requires close monitoring the rest of the season.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



1:04 p.m. - Aaron Rodgers playing without knee brace again

For the second week in a row, Aaron Rodgers does not have a brace protecting the knee he injured in the season opener. While Rodgers has said he might not fully recover until after the season, the lack of a brace for a second consecutive game suggests the knee feels stronger.



12:52 p.m. - Julian Edelman (ankle) questionable to return

The Patriots currently trail the Titans 34-10, and they might have to attempt the comeback without one of their top receivers. Wideout Julian Edelman left Sunday's game during the fourth quarter with an ankle injury and is questionable to return.



12:44 p.m. - Larry Fitzgerald passes Terrell Owens in career-receiving rankings

On the same day that Julio Jones reached a major career milestone, Larry Fitzgerald moved up in career-receiving rankings. Fitzgerald passed Terrell Owens for second all-time in NFL history, putting him behind just Jerry Rice.

Larryâs Legend continues to grow...



Only Jerry Rice has more receiving yards in NFL history than Larry Fitzgerald



*The New Top 5*

1. Jerry Rice - 22,895

2. Larry Fitzgerald - 15,939

3. Terrell Owens - 15,934

4. Randy Moss - 15,292

5. Isaac Bruce - 15,208#Cardinals â NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 11, 2018



12:28 p.m. - Dwayne Allen (knee) questionable to return

The Patriots didn't have Rob Grownkoski today, and now they might have to finish Sunday's game without another tight end. Dwayne Allen left during the second half with a knee injury and looks questionable to return.



12:23 p.m. - Welcome back, Allen Robinson

The Bears made Allen Robinson one of the highest-paid wideouts this offseason in hopes of jumpstarting their offense. While Chicago has improved offensively, Robinson had missed the past few games with groin issues. So when the time came for his return, Robinson didn't waste any time reminding Bears fans why he deserved his big contract.



12:05 p.m. - Leonard Fournette scores second touchdown of the day

Fantasy players certainly understand Leonard Fournette's frustrations this season. The former first-round pick has missed most of the Jaguars' games with hamstring trouble. However, Fournette finally returned this week and has now reached the end zone twice. Jacksonville trails by less than a touchdown, so Fournette should see even more work as the game progresses.



11:34 a.m. - Drew Brees passes Brett Favre for career TD passes, Saints' top weapons all score

The Saints have enjoyed quite the first half. Not only has Drew Brees passed Brett Favre for the second-most passing touchdowns in NFL history, but Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas have each reached the end zone, the latter two twice each. Brees won't break Peyton Manning's mark of 539 touchdown passes today, but he could do so by this time next year.



11:18 a.m. - Noted receiver Dion Dawkins scores TD for Bills

If you can read this, you might have slipped into an alternate universe. Not only have the Bills rushed with tight end Eric Ebron, but they have now scored a passing touchdown to offensive tackle Dion Dawkins. Stay weird, Buffalo.



11:07 a.m. - Mahomes sets franchise record for single-season passing touchdowns

With six (6!) games remaining, Patrick Mahomes now owns the Chiefs' single-season record for passing touchdowns. Mahomes set the mark on 14-yard connection with Tyreek Hill. Kansas City has a comfortable 20-7 lead as halftime approaches.



10:51 a.m. - Julio Jones reaches 10,000 career receiving yards

Julio Jones reached a major miletone Sunday. The All-Pro wide receiver eclipsed 10,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach the mark. Oh, and Jones scored a touchdown, in case anyone wanted to make a joke.



10:45 a.m. - Ingram scores on perfectly blocked screen

Few things in football look as beautiful as a well-blocked screen. The Saints ran the play to perfection with Mark Ingram, who threw up the "X" in tribute to injured teammate Dez Bryant after reaching the end zone.



10:40 a.m. - Noted running back Eric Ebron reaches the end zone

The Colts certainly look more inventive under Frank Reich than they have in years. The latest beneficiary, Eric Ebron, ran in a touchdown from inside the 5-yard line. Ebron's emergence as a fantasy-relevant tight end has become one of 2018's most pleasant surprises.



10:27 a.m. - At least for one throw, Barkley looks nothing like other Bills QBs

Matt Barkley's arrival in Buffalo didn't generate much fanfare, but the journeyman quarterback has already given the Bills offense more of a boost then his immediate predecessor. His first throw with the team went for 45 yards, a fine way to kick off the Barklera in Buffalo.



10:15 a.m. - Mahomes hits Tyreek deep

Little seems capable of stopping the Chiefs this season. MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes burned the Cardinals secondary on his first possession, finding Tyreek Hill for a 38-yard score.