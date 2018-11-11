NFL teams, players honor troops on Veterans Day

NFL organizations and players honored America's servicemen and women on Veterans Day on Sunday.
Here's a selection of their messages to the troops:
Thank you to all of those who serve our country. I couldnât do what I do without your sacrifice. Freedom is not free. #SalutetoServiceâ Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 11, 2018
Thank you for your service. You are our true heroes. #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/wC2ifSE6cSâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 11, 2018
Thank you to all the brave men and women who serve our counrty! True heroes! #SalutetoService :us:â Brock Coyle (@bcoyle50) November 11, 2018
#SaluteToService and God bless each and every person in our military :pray::skin-tone-3: pic.twitter.com/qMr9BSxslXâ Josh Mauro (@JustJoshin90) November 11, 2018
On this #VeteransDay, the #NYGiants salute and thank all those who have served and continue to serve the United States of America. :us: #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/hwH1RZNUy9â New York Giants (@Giants) November 11, 2018
On this #VeteransDay, we remember WWII hero and #NYGiants Ring of Honor member, Al Blozis. :us: #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/XbOBUFsMrjâ New York Giants (@Giants) November 11, 2018
#SaluteToService https://t.co/TBq9WRIlQYâ Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 11, 2018
Let us honor our Veterans' services and sacrifices they have made for our country. Let's not just celebrate them today, but every day and every chance we get. Thank you. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/uCols2CKN2â Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) November 11, 2018
Today and every day we're thankful for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our freedom#SaluteToService ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pySisegRToâ Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018
On this Veteranâs Day, just want to say thank you to the men and women who give or have given the ultimate sacrifice so we can live freely. #SaluteToService #FinsUpâ Kenyan Drakeâ¢ (@KDx32) November 11, 2018
View this post on Instagram
Today I am incredibly honored to celebrate the service of my dad, Captain Ron Stanley âï¸ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #CaptainStanley #HappyVeteransDay #SaluteToServiceâ â pic.twitter.com/cGuBx3OOsPâ Ronnie Stanley (@IamtheGuru79) November 11, 2018
Thank You! pic.twitter.com/eE8LBH5zJIâ Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 11, 2018
The best #SaluteToService moments at the Coliseum?â Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) November 11, 2018
Clarice counts them down on this week's Top 5. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/OzEVdlg6rZ
Today, we host and honor the General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Military Family of the Year award winners in the #SaluteToService Suite, supported by @Jabil#WASvsTB pic.twitter.com/8N7fOtHVIvâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 11, 2018