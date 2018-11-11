NFL teams, players honor troops on Veterans Day

NFL organizations and players honored America's servicemen and women on Veterans Day on Sunday.

Here's a selection of their messages to the troops:

Thank you to all of those who serve our country. I couldnât do what I do without your sacrifice. Freedom is not free. #SalutetoService â Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) November 11, 2018

Thank you to all the brave men and women who serve our counrty! True heroes! #SalutetoService :us: â Brock Coyle (@bcoyle50) November 11, 2018

Let us honor our Veterans' services and sacrifices they have made for our country. Let's not just celebrate them today, but every day and every chance we get. Thank you. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/uCols2CKN2 â Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) November 11, 2018

Today and every day we're thankful for the men and women who put their lives on the line for our freedom#SaluteToService ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/pySisegRTo â Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 11, 2018

On this Veteranâs Day, just want to say thank you to the men and women who give or have given the ultimate sacrifice so we can live freely. #SaluteToService #FinsUp â Kenyan Drakeâ¢ (@KDx32) November 11, 2018