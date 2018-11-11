Injury report: Giovani Bernard expected to face Saints

Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard is expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Giovani has missed the last month with an MCL sprain.

In four games this season, Bernard has 155 yards rushing on 34 attempts and three touchdowns.

Other injuries we are keeping an eye on Sunday, per Rapoport:

1. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, dealing with knee and rib injuries, is expected to play today if he doesn't have a setback in warmups. Cornerback Denzel Ward (hip) is also slated to play.

2. The Pittsburgh Steelers are optimistic running back James Conner will clear concussion protocol ahead of their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 18. Conner suffered the injury in Thursday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

3. Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson, battling an ankle injury, is expected to play against the Bears.

4. Indiananapolis Colts wide receiver Ryan Grant (ankle) is expected to play against the Jaguars.

5. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) is unlikely to play against the Cardinals. It's mostly a precaution, and Watkins should be fine next week.

6. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who has dealt with an Achilles injury the last few weeks and is listed as questionable, should play today.

7. There is a good chance that the New England Patriots will have running back Sony Michel (knee) back in the lineup Sunday. Michel has missed the last two games.