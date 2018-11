Don't expect Le'Veon Bell to show up to the Pittsburgh Steelers facility next week, or anytime this season for that matter.

Despite owner Art Rooney's comments on Bell, the team is not expecting their star RB to play for them this season, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added Pittsburgh wants him back on the roster, but the front office believes Bell will stay away & await free agency.

