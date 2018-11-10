LeSean McCoy feels urgency with legacy 'on the clock'

Over the past decade LeSean McCoy has earned the reputation as one of the most effective running backs in the NFL. Now, on the other side of 30, a lack of production this season and the Bills' 2-7 record has him contemplating his short-term playing future.

"Being an older player, the urgency is up," McCoy told the team's website. "I want to win now and add on to my legacy, of course, and have a chance to get a ring. So those things are on my mind, when the frustration builds from losing because every player has a clock."

Last season's 9-7 playoff campaign had McCoy believing his elusive Super Bowl ring was within reach.

"Making the playoffs isn't the goal anymore. It's the expectation. And I know that when we come back next season, for us to achieve our goal, you guys are gonna need me at my absolute best," he wrote in a letter to fans on The Players' Tribune in February.

It's safe to say McCoy's vision won't happen this year, and instability at the quarterback position is a central factor. Josh Allen, Derek Anderson and Nathan Peterman have each started a game for the Bills and rank in the bottom three in passer rating, per NFL Research.

McCoy has felt the effects. He's run for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, but his paltry 265 rushing yards this year doesn't even lead the team (Chris Ivory, 280 yards). Despite being on pace for his lowest single-season rushing total, McCoy hasn't wavered in his quest to reach 14,000 career yards.

"It might take a little longer than I expected now," he said. "We've got some games left to add onto that and make some corrections and help my teammates out."

His teammates can help their cause by getting McCoy into the end zone. He leads the league in touches (108) without a touchdown.

"It's something I'm used to doing, but just got to find a way to do it," he said. "I don't have the answers for why or when. I just look forward to getting there."

McCoy has made it clear that "getting there" also applies to Canton, but for now he says the focus is on salvaging the 2018 season.

"We've just got to try to get better. We're NFL players and we have to be professional no matter the circumstance. We've got to practice hard and play hard," he said.