NFL players react to Dez Bryant's apparent injury

Dez Bryant's season could be over before it begins. The New Orleans Saints fear Bryant suffered a torn Achilles tendon in practice Friday. The apparent injury drew plenty of responses from NFL players:

Things was just starting to heat up for me... I won’t question the man upstairs... this is the ultimate test.. thank you everyone for the prayers — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 9, 2018

@DezBryant prayers up fam was excited to see you play — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) November 9, 2018

Damn I feel so bad for my brother Dez.. saddest story I’ve heard all day.. — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) November 9, 2018

Praying for my brotha @DezBryant man — Uzoma Nwachukwu (@EazyKnowsBest) November 9, 2018

@DezBryant praying for you dawg ���� — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) November 9, 2018

Get well soon brotha! �������� https://t.co/Ipuodc02KL — Devin Smith (@dsmithosu) November 9, 2018