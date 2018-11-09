Byard fined for celebrating INT on Cowboys' logo

Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard knew a monetary penalty was coming his way after he celebrated an interception in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys by running to midfield to celebrate on the Cowboys' logo.

The question surrounded the amount, and Byard found out Friday.

The NFL handed down a fine of $10,026 on Byard, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The amount is standard for a first offense for taunting, Pelissero added.

Byard's play occurred in the first quarter when he picked off a Dak Prescott pass in the end zone. The safety fell in the back of the end zone before jumping up and jogging out to midfield to the team logo, where he stood and extended his arms. The act was reminiscent of Hall of Famer Terrell Owens' celebration 18 years ago.

For his part, Byard thought his fine would hammer his wallet.

"With all the crazy fines that are going on in the league right now, I kind of expected it to be more than $10,000," Byard said, via The Tennessean. "But hey, I mean, I feel like it was worth it. It was worth it."