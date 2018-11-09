Injuries: Leonard Fournette set to play Sunday

Running back Leonard Fournette is closer to a return after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury.

Fournette practiced fully the entire week and the Jacksonville Jaguars did not assign a game designation on the final injury report, a good indication he will play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Head coach Doug Marrone, however, stopped short of declaring that Fournette is ready to go.

"We'll see on Sunday, but he has done everything that we have asked him to do," Marrone said, via the Jaguars' official website. "No setbacks. No nothing. Right now, he's completely healthy - today, at this time ..."

Despite Marrone being coy on Fournette's game status, it would be a surprise to not see the second-year rusher return to action barring a setback between now and kickoff.

A week of practice with a full participation designation indicates Fournette absorbed his regular workload in three straight days. Fournette's looming return is needed, too, as the Jaguars have lost four straight games in his absence and sit on a 3-5 record.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars ruled cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf) and rookie cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee) as out for Sunday's game.

Linebacker Telvin Smith (shoulder), tight end James O'Shaughnessy (hip), tight end David Grinnage (knee) and defensive end/linebacker Lerentee McCray (hamstring) are questionable.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Friday:

1. New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) has been ruled doubtful for Sunday's home game against the Buffalo Bills.

2. The Buffalo Bills will be without tight end Charles Clay (hamstring) and defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) against the Jets after both starters missed practice all week. Veteran quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion) is also out, while rookie quarterback Josh Allen (right elbow), running back Chris Ivory (shoulder), and linebacker Tremaine Edwards (concussion) are questionable.

3. Indianapolis Colts second-round draft pick Tyquan Lewis was activated from injured reserve (toe) this week, and will see playing time against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to coach Frank Reich.

4. Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed veteran kicker Matt Bryant (right hamstring) will miss Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The 43-year old veteran hasn't suited up since Week 6.

5. Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso (ankle), tight end A.J. Derby (foot) and offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee/ankle) are all questionable to play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) was declared out earlier in the week.

6. Chicago Bears star defensive end Khalil Mack (ankle) and No. 1 wideout Allen Robinson (groin) have turned in full practices through Friday, and are expected to start Sunday in a home divisional game vs. the Detroit Lions.

7. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (knee) and defensive end Josh Sweat (hip) are questionable to play against the Dallas Cowboys. Cornerbacks Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Jalen Mills (foot) have been ruled out.

8. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee/ribs) and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward (hip) are questionable to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons after they were both limited in practice.

9. Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (knee) and guard T.J. Lang (neck) have been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Bears after not practicing all week. Defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder), running back Kerryon Johnson and tight end Luke Willson (shoulder) are all questionable. Running back LeGarrette Blount (knee) is off the injury report after practicing fully Friday.