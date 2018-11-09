Dez Bryant not expected to play for Saints vs. Bengals

Get ready to throw up an X on Dez Bryant making his debut for the New Orleans Saints this week.

The newly acquired wide receiver is not expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters Friday the team hasn't decided whether Bryant will play.

Bryant sitting out Sunday isn't a surprise. He practiced with the Saints for the first time Thursday after signing a one-year prorated deal worth $1.75 million with the team the day before. Bryant can earn $500,000 in reception incentives, making the deal actually worth up to $1.1 million for the final portion of the regular season.

While the Saints could use Bryant's services, they've made it to 7-1 without him. A solid offensive foundation centered upon Drew Brees and complemented by Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram is more than capable of getting the job done for another week if Bryant doesn't play.

At this point, Bryant should make his Saints debut at home against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 18.