Rams cancel practice because of wildfire near facility

The Los Angeles Rams canceled Friday's practice because of air quality conditions caused by a wildfire near the team's facility on the campus of Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California.

The wind-fueled Woolsey Fire in western Ventura County has damaged or destroyed at least 20 homes and has charred more than 8,000 acres, according to The Los Angeles Times. The fire, which has prompted mandatory and voluntary evacuations for 75,000 homes in the area, closed down Highway 101 overnight, the main traffic artery in the region.

The Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.