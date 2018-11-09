NFL monitoring conditions in L.A., Oakland amid fires

The NFL is monitoring the impact the fires in California could potentially have on Sunday's games in Los Angeles and Oakland.

"We are monitoring conditions in California and are in close communication with the clubs and local authorities," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. "At this point, both the Los Angeles Chargers-Oakland Raiders game and the Seattle Seahawks-Los Angeles Rams game will kick off as scheduled."

The Los Angeles Rams canceled Friday's practice because of air quality conditions caused by a wildfire near the team's facility on the campus of Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks, California.

The wind-fueled Woolsey Fire in western Ventura County has damaged or destroyed at least 20 homes and has charred more than 8,000 acres, according to The Los Angeles Times. The fire, which has prompted mandatory and voluntary evacuations for 75,000 homes in the area, closed down Highway 101 overnight, the main traffic artery in the region.

Rams coach Sean McVay said the team will have a short practice at the University of Southern California on Saturday and hold team meetings at a hotel. He told reporters Friday that 45 people in the Rams organization have been evacuated from their homes.

The Rams play host to the Seattle Seahawks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

The Rams aren't the only ones affected by wildfires in the state. The Oakland Raiders limited the team's Friday practice to a walkthrough because of the smoky conditions caused by fires in Northern California.

The Raiders play host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.