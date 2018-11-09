ATN Podcast: Previewing Week 10 slate of games

In a room filled with heroes, Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling react to Pittsburgh's lambasting of Carolina (:30)! Soon after, the heroes break down each Week 10 matchup, including a NFC North affair as the Team of ATL plays Detroit (9:50), NOLA and Cincy engage in an intra...inter...uuhhh...contest, they play one another (15:40), can the Jags snap back to their 2017 winning form against the Colts (23:55), two first-year starters in Patty Mahomes and Josh Rosen play in Arrowhead (30:55), the Chargers seek to continue their win streak versus Oakland (49:15) and lastly, the Eagles aim to fly high against the Troy Aikman-deemed dysfunctional Cowboys in an NFC East brawl (1:03:05)!

