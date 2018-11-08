James Conner in concussion protocol after win

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner left in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night to be evaluated for a concussion, the team announced. He did not return.

Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed during a postgame conference that Conner is in the concussion protocol.

Conner was briefly examined in the sideline medical tent during the third quarter after taking a hit on a play. He later returned to the game before leaving for the locker room with the Steelers leading, 52-14, early in the fourth quarter.

The second-year running back tallied 65 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries before exiting the game. Conner has 771 rushing yards and 10 TDs on the season.