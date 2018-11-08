Eric Reid ejected for hit on Ben Roethlisberger

Panthers safety Eric Reid was ejected from Thursday night's 52-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a hit on Ben Roethlisberger.

Reid's shoulder hit the quarterback's helmet on a slide during the third quarter. There was a short scuffle between both teams after the Steelers' offensive line went to confront Reid after the hit.

"My job is to tackle the person with the ball and that was all I was trying to do," Reid said after the game. "They ruled that I was targeting, which I disagree with."

Reid apologized to Roethlisberger and shook his hand before he left the field.

"I told him, obviously, I wasn't trying to hurt him," he stated. "And he said there's no hard feelings."

Coach Ron Rivera agreed with Reid saying that he didn't think the ejection was warranted.

"I don't think he hit him hard enough," he said after the game.