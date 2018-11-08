Marcus Peters to Payton: Keep talking that (expletive)

A potential playoff matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints is already heating up and it's not even January yet.

In New Orleans' 45-35 victory over the Rams Sunday, Saints receiver Michael Thomas ate up cornerback Marcus Peters. After the game, Saints coach Sean Payton said he really enjoyed that matchup.

"They were going to travel Marcus to him and that was fine by us," he said during the postgame presser. "We thought we really liked that matchup, a lot."

Apparently, Peters did not like what he heard. After Thursday's practice he addressed the coach's comments.

"Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that s---," Peters said. "We're going to see him soon. You feel me? Yeah, because I like what he was saying on the sidelines, too.

"Tell him, 'Keep talking that s---. And I hope to see you soon.' You hear me? And then we'll have a nice little bowl of gumbo together."

But, it's understandable why Payton enjoyed the matchup. According to Pro Football Focus, Peters struggled covering Thomas, giving up nearly a perfect passer rating (156.3) on 8 targets . Head-to-head, Peters allowed six receptions on eight targets for 127 yards, and a touchdown, for a 156.3 passer rating. Thomas set a new Saints franchise record for receiving yards in a game (211).

If the two teams meet again in January, there will be one difference. Teammate Aqib Talib will be back from undergoing ankle surgery.

Another Saints-Rams matchup is just what NFL fans need.