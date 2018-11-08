DDFP: Week 10 Red Challenge Flag picks

Dave Dameshek is back in Studio 66 with Handsome Hank and Matt "Money" Smith and the guys immediately get into why it's unfair Christmas doesn't give Thanksgiving its time to shine (1:50). Next, the trio talks about the current Le'Veon Bell situation and how they don't believe he will play at all this season (7:00). Then the guys start kibitzing about Hank's fellow Englishman, Idris Elba, was named People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' (13:10). Shek then brings up his controversial Week 9 Top 100 Players list that got him some heat on Twitter for omitting certain names (22:10). "Money" Smith on Aaron Donald (27:40): "The Rams defense is not good...Aaron Donald was invisible last week. Your #1 player in the NFL was invisible in a game that very well can determine home-field advantage through the playoffs. He had no sacks, he had no tackles for loss." Finally, the guys end the show with their Red Challenge Flag Picks for Week 10 (30:35).

Listen to the podcast below: