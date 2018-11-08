Why are the Patriots wearing ugly orange practice shorts?

  • By Nick Toney
The Patriots' official team colors include Nautical Blue, New Century Silver, and red.

This week another color joined that group: Butt-Ugly Orange.

That's because Patriots players liked the team-issued gray practice shorts a little too much -- and then they got Belichick'd.

From free safeties to free shorts, "The Hoodie" really seven steps ahead of everyone -- even his own players.

But bad news, Bill. Shorts-stealing is a time-honored locker room tradition. It's not just a New England problem, either.

Patriots players young and old have found the shorts -- shall we say -- useful.

Suffice it to say these shorts are not finding their way back to Foxborough.

