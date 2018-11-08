Why are the Patriots wearing ugly orange practice shorts?

The Patriots' official team colors include Nautical Blue, New Century Silver, and red.

This week another color joined that group: Butt-Ugly Orange.

That's because Patriots players liked the team-issued gray practice shorts a little too much -- and then they got Belichick'd.

Some of the ugliest orange shorts are all around Pats locker room. Apparently too many players were taking the old gray ones home and not keeping them at facility as required. How to fix the problem? Change the color to something no one would want to be seen in outside facility. â Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 7, 2018

From free safeties to free shorts, "The Hoodie" really seven steps ahead of everyone -- even his own players.

But bad news, Bill. Shorts-stealing is a time-honored locker room tradition. It's not just a New England problem, either.

HAHAHA this is amazing! I think I still have some of the gray ones at my house from when I was younger. https://t.co/Lj1WtJk1IA â Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 7, 2018

Patriots players young and old have found the shorts -- shall we say -- useful.

I remember those. Good underwear. â Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) November 7, 2018

Suffice it to say these shorts are not finding their way back to Foxborough.