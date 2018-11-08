Bills QB Josh Allen 'anxious' to return from elbow injury

Josh Allen received limited reps at practice on Wednesday as the Buffalo Bills quarterback continues to rehab the elbow injury that has sidelined him the past three games.

The No. 7 overall pick said he's itching to get back on the field.

"I felt the last two games I played in I was playing good football, putting the ball where it needed to be and making the right decisions," he said. "Keeping the ball out of harm's way and we saw ourselves win against the Titans and we were in the game late against Houston. Things were just starting to slow down for me, so I'm anxious to get back out there and see if that can continue. With the help of (offensive coordinator Brian) Daboll and (Derek Anderson) and the guys we have in the room I think it will."

The Bills are in a precarious situation. On the one hand, Allen needs as many reps as possible, and he gives Buffalo the best chance to win. On the flip side, putting him behind a poor offensive line with limited weapons before he's fully healthy wouldn't be beneficial to his growth.

The rookie said taking a step back during rehab has allowed him to get a sense of how a veteran like Anderson prepares and works as an NFL quarterback.

"I got to see how D.A. operated. That's a true pro right there," said Allen of Anderson. "He's been around the league a long time. Just kind of how he controlled the walk through. How he talked to guys and inspired them to play. That and how he kind of saw things on the field, the reads he made and how quick he got to his checkdown and other small things like that."

It remains to be seen whether Allen will return this week against the New York Jets. With a bye to follow, Buffalo could give the rookie a couple more weeks to heal. With Anderson still in concussion protocol, however, Allen missing another game would put Nathan Peterman under center again.