Neil Reynolds' Week 10 Power Rankings

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds decides who tops the Power Rankings after Week 9 of the NFL season?

New Orleans Saints

The Saints have won seven straight including their last four over teams with a combined record of 20-12-1 (Washington, Baltimore, Minnesota and LA Rams). This top spot is deserved.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have become so prolific on offense that we have almost become numb to them putting up 30+ points as Patrick Mahomes tops 300 yards passing every single weekend. Impressive.

New England Patriots

The Rams have way more talent than the Patriots but would you back them to see off a New England team that always finds a way to scheme out a victory? This team is well and truly back.

Los Angeles Rams

It's a decent-sized drop for the Rams, who remain one of the best teams in the NFL and one that will be there at the very end. But a defense that shipped 45 points on Sunday is a big worry.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers have won three in a row and five of their last six and they are getting the job done with a multitude of offensive weapons bringing much-needed diversity to their attack.

Los Angeles Chargers

What was most impressive about the Chargers' win on the road was the fact they dug out another close one for the second game in a row. Those were games LA found a way to lose in previous years.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have re-established themselves as top dogs in the AFC North but they lag quite a way behind Kansas City and New England in the AFC, in my opinion. But they are dangerous.

Minnesota Vikings

Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen were virtual non-factors during last week's defeat of Detroit but it was encouraging to see Dalvin Cook shine in the backfield and the defense is waking up.

Philadelphia Eagles

The defending champs may only be 4-4 but I am intrigued to see what they do with Golden Tate coming off the bye. The NFC East is up for grabs and this talented team is capable of taking it.

Houston Texans

It rarely looks pretty but the Texans have now won six straight and that should be worthy of any top 10 spot. I like some of the pieces in place around DeShaun Watson.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have enjoyed a couple of "get right" games against the New York Jets and Buffalo. You can only beat what's in front of you, but those weak opponents cost Chicago a top 10 spot.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's injuries have been devastating but they have now won three in a row and have a chance every week with Matt Ryan at the helm of a dangerous attack. LB Deion Jones also returns soon.

Cincinnati Bengals

I'm not really buying the Bengals as contenders. They will need to show me something against the Saints on Sunday to make me believe. Otherwise, I see them as a decent, middle-of-the-pack outfit.

Washington Redskins

Injuries to the offensive line are threatening to de-rail the Redskins season. As this team showed last week, it is not built to play from behind and relies on a power rushing attack led by Adrian Peterson.

Green Bay Packers

Imagine how good Aaron Rodgers would be if he had the same kind of support (in terms of level of play) and outstanding coaching enjoyed by Tom Brady in New England. He would be scary.

Baltimore Ravens

The vultures are circling above Baltimore ready to feast on the carcass of John Harbaugh. He can delay their feast by ending the confusion over the mixed use of Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson at QB.

Tennessee Titans

Dion Lewis and Malcolm Butler get a Revenge Bowl meeting against New England this week. Mike Vrabel also goes up against his old boss in Bill Belichick. The Titans are not at that level just yet.

Seattle Seahawks

It's a process in Seattle and there will be downs (last week's home loss to the Chargers), as well as ups. I remain impressed by where they are given the amount the roster was ripped up this year.

Miami Dolphins

Given the choice of watching Miami's Brock Osweiler-led offense or watching paint dry, give me a big old pot of magnolia any day of the week. Miami are not a very good 5-4 team.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are coming off their bye which means Andrew Luck has now gone a month without being sacked (three games plus the bye). He is finally realising what a normal body should feel like.

Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford, on the other hand, probably feels terrible after being dropped for 10 sacks last week. Matt Patricia needs to worry less about the posture of journalists and more about his team.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott is the NFL's 24th-ranked passer. His receivers in terms of yards are ranked 64th (Cole Beasley with 366), 97th (Amari Cooper with 280) and 110th (Michael Gallup with 241). Ouch!

Jacksonville Jaguars

The dysfunction is seemingly out of control in Jacksonville after cornerback A.J. Buoye stated that he is not fit to play this weekend. That, apparently, was news to head coach Doug Marrone. Oh boy!

Denver Broncos

I'm just sticking with what I said last week... The Broncos played hard last week but have now lost six of their last seven and head coach Vance Joseph doesn't make it through the month of November.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are exciting to watch on offense and can put points on the board. Defensively, you'd get more aggression and commitment from 11 baby lambs being placed strategically on the field.

Cleveland Browns

Gregg Williams rolled over in his sleep the other night and went for two. Grrrr! I'm Gregg Williams. I'm going to be bold and aggressive... and I'm going to fail! #Don'tbreakBaker

New York Jets

Sam Darnold's foot injury might be the most convenient since Drew Bledsoe made way for some kid called Tom Brady. The Jets' rookie is floundering and needs time to re-group and watch some film.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers would have climbed much higher up this list if the NFL had approved their petition to play the Oakland Raiders every week. The league did offer up a compromise of the Giants in Week 10!

Arizona Cardinals

Byron Leftwich's impact on the offense was impressive before the bye but these Cardinals could hardly have played any worse. This season is now all about the growth of Josh Rosen at QB.

Buffalo Bills

Why does Nathan Peterman's phone keep ringing?... Because he can't find the receiver. The Bills are truly terrible and would actually post better results if they punted on first down every time.

New York Giants

This is where I should offer up some hope for the Giants and their passionate fans. You have Saquon Barkley in the backfield. That's all I've got, people.

Oakland Raiders

The lack of effort coming out of Oakland must be sickening to Raiders fans. And anyone with an iota of football experience and talent is getting shipped out fast. What a mess. The road back to respectability will be long.