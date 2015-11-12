NFL Canada 'Madden NFL 20' giveaway

Entry Period: The NFL Merchandise Giveaway (the "Promotion") is sponsored by NFL Canada Company ("Sponsor" or "NFL") and is open between 8:59 am Eastern Time on August 2, 2019 ("ET") and 11:59 am ET on August 4, 2019 (the "Entry Period"). The(the "Promotion") is sponsored by NFL Canada Company ("Sponsor" or "NFL") and is open betweenEastern Time on("ET") and 11:59 am ET on August 4, 2019 (the "Entry Period").

Promotion open only to legal residents of Canada, 13 years of age or older at the time of entry. Eligible minors under the age of majority in their province/territory of residence must obtain the permission of their parent or legal guardian in order to participate. In the event that a minor is selected as a potential winner, the minor's parent or legal guardian must complete any required Promotion releases in order to claim a prize and the prize will be awarded to the parent or legal guardian. Employees, representatives or agents of NFL, its parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions and all advertising, media buying and promotional agencies, are ineligible, as well as members of the immediate family of, or persons domiciled with, any of those described above. Immediate family means parents, siblings, children or spouse.

How to Enter: No purchase necessary. Participants must have internet access and a valid Twitter account to enter the Promotion. If you do not have a Twitter account, you can obtain one for free at www.twitter.com. No purchase necessary. Participants must have internet access and a valid Twitter account to enter the Promotion. If you do not have a Twitter account, you can obtain one for free at www.twitter.com.

To receive one (1) entry into the Promotion, during the Entry Period, log-in to your Twitter account and visit the NFL Canada channel on Twitter at www.twitter.com/NFLCanada . Then, follow the account and follow the instructions to retweet the specified NFL Promotion tweet. To be eligible, your retweet must: comply with the instructions above; comply with the Twitter Terms of Service and Twitter Rules available at www.twitter.com; conform to Twitter's 140-character limitation; not infringe upon any personâs personal or proprietary rights, or be offensive, obscene, profane, libelous, threatening, harassing, derogatory or otherwise in bad taste; and be public. Tweet privacy settings may be adjusted by changing the security and privacy settings in your Twitter account.

If you choose to participate using your mobile phone, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. Void where prohibited by law. Limit one (1) entry per person using only one (1) Twitter account throughout the Entry Period. Entry requests generated by script, macro or other automated or improper means are void. Any attempt by any participant to enter more than once by using multiple/different accounts, identities or logins, or any other method will void that participant's entry and that participant may be disqualified.

Prize(s) : There are 2 prize(s) available to be won. Each prize consists of 1 Madden NFL 20 Game SuperStar edition (1 for PS4 and 1 for Xbox). Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of each prize: CAD $99.99. Prizes are subject to availability. : There are) available to be won. Each prize consists of. Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of each prize: CAD. Prizes are subject to availability.

12:00pm ET on August 7, 2019 from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period in accordance with these Official Rules. If a selected entry does not comply with these Official Rules, then another entry may be selected in accordance with these Official Rules. Limit of one (1) prize per person. Your chances of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The potential winner(s) will be selected in a random drawing occurring on or aboutfrom among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period in accordance with these Official Rules. If a selected entry does not comply with these Official Rules, then another entry may be selected in accordance with these Official Rules. Limit of one (1) prize per person. Your chances of winning a prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period.

Prize recipients are responsible for all federal, provincial and municipal taxes, if any. Prize must be accepted as awarded, may not be refunded or transferred and is not convertible to cash. All entries are subject to verification. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the entrant will be deemed to be the authorized account holder of the Twitter account used to enter. "Authorized account holder" is the person assigned to a Twitter account by Twitter. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute all or a portion of a prize with a prize or prizes of equal or greater value for any reason.

Sponsor will attempt to contact potential winners via an @reply, direct message or other means on Twitter. Prior to being declared a winner, the potential winner must first: (i) correctly answer, unaided, a mathematical skill-testing question; (ii) if required, complete sign and return a declaration of compliance with these Official Rules and a liability and publicity release (the "Promotion releases"); and (iii) otherwise be in compliance with these Official Rules. If a potential winner is a minor, the parent or legal guardian of the minor must sign and execute all of the Promotion releases on the minorâs behalf, answer the skill-testing question on the minor's behalf and, if declared a winner, accept the prize on the minor's behalf. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within 3 days of the Sponsor's first attempt at contact, fails to correctly answer the skill-testing question, fails to sign and return any required Promotion releases within the time specified on such releases and/or otherwise is not in compliance with these Official Rules, he/she will be disqualified and forfeits the prize.

3 weeks from date of winner confirmation. By accepting a prize, winner authorizes the Sponsor to broadcast, publish and disseminate his/her name, city and province of residence, photograph, likeness, comment and voice, in connection with any promotion or publicity with no further compensation. In the event a potential winner is disqualified or not eligible, he/she shall not be awarded the prize, that prize may not be awarded, and Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. Prizes will be mailed to confirmed winners withinfrom date of winner confirmation. By accepting a prize, winner authorizes the Sponsor to broadcast, publish and disseminate his/her name, city and province of residence, photograph, likeness, comment and voice, in connection with any promotion or publicity with no further compensation.

General Conditions: Promotion may be withdrawn without prior notice. By participating, you agree (i) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding, and (ii) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., and its direct and indirect subsidiaries and affiliates, and Twitter and each of their subsidiaries, affiliates, retailers, and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees and agents (the "Released Parties") against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Promotion or acceptance, use or misuse of any prize. Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participants and the Sponsor in connection with this Promotion, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws applicable in the province of Ontario. In the event that the laws of the jurisdiction in which you reside require that the laws of such jurisdiction apply to these Official Rules, the foregoing governing law shall not apply to you. Sponsored by NFL Canada Company, 47 Colborne Street, Suite 401, Toronto, ON M5E 1P8. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter; Twitter is completely released of all liability by each participant in this Promotion. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Promotion must be directed to the Sponsor and not to Twitter. Promotion may be withdrawn without prior notice. Personal information provided in connection with this Promotion will be used and disclosed by Sponsor as necessary for the purposes of administering the Promotion and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsor's privacy policy at http://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.