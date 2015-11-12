NFL Ambassador Fan Hosting For residents of Canada

Entry Period: The NFL Ambassador Fan Hosting (the "Contest") is sponsored by NFL Properties LLC ("Sponsor" or "NFL") and is open between 9:00am Eastern Time ("ET") on November 7, 2018 and 11:59pm ET on November 11, 2018 (the "Entry Period").

The Contest is open only to legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) that have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence at the time of entry. Employees, representatives or agents of NFL, its parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions and all advertising, media buying and promotional agencies, are ineligible, as well as members of the immediate family of, or persons domiciled with, any of those described above. Immediate family means parents, siblings, children or spouse.

How to Enter: No purchase necessary. Participants must have internet access and a valid Facebook account to enter the Contest. If you do not have a Facebook account, you can obtain one for free at www.facebook.com.

To receive one (1) entry into the Contest, during the Entry Period visit the NFL Canada page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NFL and follow the specified instructions to "like" the page and comment on the timeline post specified by NFL. Comments must not infringe upon any person's personal or proprietary rights, or be offensive, obscene, profane, libelous, threatening, harassing, derogatory or otherwise in bad taste, and must not include any personal information of any individual, any identifiable third party products, trade-marks, brands and/or logos, other than those of Sponsor.

If you choose to participate using your mobile device, standard data fees may apply. See your wireless provider for pricing plan details. Void where prohibited by law. Limit one (1) entry per person using only one (1) Facebook account throughout the Entry Period. Entry requests generated by script, macro or other automated or improper means are void. Any attempt by any participant to enter more than once by using multiple/different accounts, identities or logins, or any other method will void that participant's entry and that participant may be disqualified.

Entries must be received during the Entry Period. By entering this Contest you acknowledge that all entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. In connection with your submission, you affirm, represent and/or warrant that you own or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents and permissions to use and authorize Sponsor to use all copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights in and to your submission to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the manner contemplated by these Contest rules. Sponsor reserves the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that could be offensive or inappropriate or that do not meet the terms and conditions of these rules.

Grand Prize:

There is one (1) grand prize (the "Grand Prize") available to be won by the Grand Prize winner ("Grand Prize Winner"), consisting of one (1) trip for two (2) people to Dallas, Texas, which includes:

» (i) roundtrip economy airfare for the Grand Prize Winner and his/her guest (the "Guest") leaving together from the same gateway from the major international airport in Canada closest to the Grand Prize Winner's residence (Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Halifax or St. John's) to an airport close to the city where game will be held, as determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion;

» (ii) two (2) tickets for one (1) NFL game in Dallas, Texas, being held on December 9, 2018 (the "Game") (specific seating is to be determined by the Contest Sponsor in its sole and absolute discretion);

» (iii) one (1) night standard hotel accommodation (double occupancy) at a hotel selected by the Contest Sponsor for the Grand Prize Winner and Guest based on double occupancy;

» (iv) and $200 CAD spending cash (for the Grand Prize Winner only);

» (v) two (2) field passes for the Game; and

» (vi) one (1) meeting with Tyrone Crawford to be arranged at Contest Sponsor discretion.

The approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of the Grand Prize is CAD$3,000.

The Grand Prize Winner and his/her Guest must be available to travel from December 8, 2018 through December 10, 2018. Should the Grand Prize Winner and/or Guest be unable to travel on the dates and times designated by the Sponsors, the Grand Prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner. The Grand Prize Winner and Guest will be responsible for ground transportation (including transportation to and from originating airport and from destination airport to hotel), travel and medical insurance, travel documentation, airport improvement fees, taxes, gratuities, telephone calls, in-room charges and any other expense not explicitly included in the Grand Prize. Guest must have reached the age of majority at the time of travel and must comply with the Contest Rules and sign and return the Release (described below).

Grand Prize Winner Selection

One potential Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing occurring on November 12, 2018, at the offices of Sponsor located at 47 Colborne St, Unit 401, Toronto, ON, M5E 1P8 from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period in accordance with these Official Rules. If a selected entry does not comply with these Official Rules, then another entry may be selected in accordance with these Official Rules. Limit of one (1) Grand Prize per person. Chances of winning the Grand Prize depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period.

The Grand Prize recipient is responsible for all federal, provincial and municipal taxes, if any. The Grand Prize must be accepted as awarded, may not be refunded or transferred and is not convertible to cash. All entries are subject to verification. In the event of a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the entrant will be deemed to be the authorized account holder of the Facebook account used to enter. "Authorized account holder" is the person assigned to a Facebook account by Facebook. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to substitute all or a portion of the Grand Prize with a prize or prizes of equal or greater value for any reason.

Sponsor will attempt to contact the potential winners via direct message or other means on Facebook. Prior to being declared a Grand Prize Winner, the potential winner must first: (i) correctly answer, unaided, a mathematical skill-testing question; (ii) complete sign and return a declaration of compliance with these Official Rules and a liability and publicity release (the "Contest Release"); and (iii) otherwise be in compliance with these Official Rules. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within 3 days of the Sponsor's first attempt at contact, fails to correctly answer the skill-testing question, fails to sign and return any required Contest releases within the time specified on such releases and/or otherwise is not in compliance with these Official Rules, he/she will be disqualified and forfeits the Grand Prize.

In the event a potential winner is disqualified or not eligible, he/she shall not be awarded the Grand Prize, the Grand Prize may not be awarded, and Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. By accepting the Grand Prize, the Grand Prize Winner authorizes the Sponsor to broadcast, publish and disseminate his/her name, city and province of residence, photograph, likeness, comment and voice, in connection with any promotion or publicity with no further compensation.

Release

The Grand Prize Winner and Guest will be required to execute a legal agreement and release ("Prize Release") that confirms the Grand Prize Winner's and Guest's: (i) acceptance of the Grand Prize as offered; (iii) release of each of the Sponsors and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and/or related companies and each of their employees, directors, officers, suppliers, agents, sponsors, administrators, licensees, representatives, advertising, media buying and promotional agencies (collectively, the "Releasees") from any and all liability for any loss, harm, damages, cost or expense arising out of participation in the Contest, participation in any Contest-related activity or the acceptance, use, or misuse of the Grand Prize or any portion thereof, including but not limited to costs, injuries, losses related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation, or portrayal in a false light, or from any and all claims of third parties arising therefrom; and (iii) grant to the Sponsors of the unrestricted right, in the Sponsors' collective or individual discretion, to produce, reproduce, publish, broadcast, communicate by telecommunication, exhibit, distribute, adapt and otherwise use or re-use the Grand Prize Winner's and Guest's name, photograph, likeness, voice and biography, in any and all media now known or hereafter devised, in connection with the Contest and the promotion and exploitation thereof. The executed Prize Releases must be returned within two (2) business days of the date indicated on the accompanying notice or the selected entrant will be disqualified and the Grand Prize forfeited.

Grand Prize Delivery

All travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor and the travel arrangements are at Sponsor's sole discretion. Once the tickets are issued, the name of the traveler cannot be changed. The Grand Prize Winner and Guest are solely responsible for obtaining any required travel documents. The right to the Grand Prize will be forfeited if, as applicable, (a) for any reason, travel documentation cannot be obtained within the time limit set by the Contest Sponsor; (b) the Grand Prize Winner cannot or does not wish to travel during the specified period; (c) the Grand Prize Winner does not have the right, at the time he/she is selected or at the time of the trip, to travel to the Grand Prize destination; or (d) any immigration problem whatsoever arises preventing the Grand Prize Winner or Guest from participating in the Grand Prize. In such case, the Grand Prize Winner or Guest barred from destination will be held solely responsible for arranging and paying for any required return transportation. Upon the sole discretion of Sponsor, the forfeited Grand Prize may be allocated to another eligible entrant.

General Conditions: The Contest may be withdrawn without prior notice. Released Parties (as defined below) are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, or undelivered entries, likes, comments, posts or correspondence, incorrect, changed or non-functioning Facebook accounts; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, printer errors, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Contest, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Contest, the processing of entries, likes, comments or posts, or in any Contest-related materials. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to participants' or to any other person's computer or printer related to or resulting from participating in this Contest or downloading materials from or use of any website. Proof of entry will not be deemed to be proof of receipt. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Contest, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified. Should any portion of the Contest be, in Sponsor' sole opinion, compromised by bugs, virus, worms, non-authorized human intervention or other causes, which, in the sole opinion of Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security or fairness of, or submission of information in connection with, the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, suspend, modify or terminate the Contest and, at its discretion, select the potential winners from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken. By participating, you agree (i) to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding, and (ii) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, the National Football League, its member professional football clubs, NFL Enterprises LLC, NFL International Ltd., NFL Ventures, Inc., NFL Ventures, L.P., NFL International LLC, NFL Productions LLC and Facebook and each of their subsidiaries, affiliates, retailers, and advertising and promotion agencies and all of their respective officers, directors, employees and agents (the "Released Parties") against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, to persons, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Contest or acceptance, use or misuse of the Grand Prize or any portion thereof. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participants and the Sponsor in connection with this Contest, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws applicable in the province of Ontario. In the event that the laws of the jurisdiction in which you reside require that the laws of such jurisdiction apply to these Official Rules, the foregoing governing law shall not apply to you. Sponsored by NFL Properties LLC, 47 Colborne St, Unit 401, Toronto, ON, M5E 1P8. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook; Facebook is completely released of all liability by each participant in this Contest. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding the Contest must be directed to the Sponsor and not to Facebook.

Personal information provided in connection with this Contest will be used and disclosed by Sponsor as necessary for the purposes of administering the Contest and otherwise in accordance with the Sponsor's privacy policy at http://www.nfl.com/help/privacy.