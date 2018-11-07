ATN Podcast: You Blew It, 2018 Draft Class Rankings

In a room filled with heroes - Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling - react to Dez Bryant signing with the Saints (4:00), Bruce Irvin heading to Atlanta (6:45), on if Sam Darnold will benefit from not playing Sunday (8:50), Troy Aikman puts his 'Boys on blast (16:10), and STOP using Marc's nickname, Trey Flowers (24:30)! After, the heroes boot up B.R.I.D.G.E.T. to judge past cold takes in 'You Blew It', including - Andrew Luck is NOT Chad Pennington (31:30) and maybe, possibly, potentially there was no reason to worry over the Steelers (35:10). The heroes wrap it up with Wess's 2018 Top Rookie Draft Classes (44:00) and TNF preview (50:55)!

