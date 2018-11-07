Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss Bills game with foot injury

Sam Darnold is limping into the middle portion of his rookie season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Darnold, who sat out Wednesday's practice and is currently in a walking boot is dealing with an injured foot, which will sideline him for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rapoport adds Darnold will be re-evaluated on a week-by-week basis following the team's Week 11 bye.

Jets coach Todd Bowles clarified that Darnold is dealing with a foot strain and the team will monitor his progression throughout the week before making a determination on Sunday.

The No. 3 overall pick took a beating in the Jets' Week 9 loss in Miami and said after the game that he got dinged up.

"Yeah, I feel fine, some bumps and some bruises, but everything is good," Darnold said on Monday, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

By Wednesday he was in a walking boot.

The youngest NFL quarterback to ever start a season opener has meandered his way through an up-and-down season. At times, he looks like a wunderkind, effectively dodging rushers and making pinpoint throws. At others, he's struggled to see defenders, throwing 14 interceptions through nine games.

If Darnold sits, veteran Josh McCown is in line to get the start against a good Buffalo defense. If the Jets move backup QB Davis Webb from the practice squad to the active roster this week, it will be an indication of Darnold's short-term status.