Jets QB Sam Darnold sits out practice, in walking boot

Sam Darnold is limping into the middle portion of his rookie season.

The New York Jets quarterback has a boot on his right foot and is in street clothes at Wednesday's practice, the team announced.

The extent of the injury is not yet known. With a bye week coming after Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills, it's possible Gang Green could give Darnold two weeks to heal.

The No. 3 overall pick took a beating in the Jets' Week 9 loss in Miami and said after the game that he got dinged up.

"Yeah, I feel fine, some bumps and some bruises, but everything is good," Darnold said on Monday, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

By Wednesday he was in a walking boot.

The youngest NFL quarterback to ever start a season opener has meandered his way through an up-and-down season. At times, he looks like a wunderkind, effectively dodging rushers and making pinpoint throws. At others, he's struggled to see defenders, throwing 14 interceptions through nine games.

If Darnold sits, veteran Josh McCown would get the start against a good Buffalo defense. If the Jets move backup QB Davis Webb from the practice squad to the active roster this week, it will be an indication of Darnold's short-term status.