Bruno Mars, Cardi B among performers at Super Bowl Music Fest

On Location Experiences ("On Location" or "OLE"), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League ("NFL" or "The League") and Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of the NFL, today announced the launch of the first-ever Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. The three-night festival will give football fans and the entire city of Atlanta an opportunity to enjoy the artists they love from Thursday, January 31st through Saturday, February 2nd at Atlanta's fully transformed, premium, sports and live entertainment venue State Farm Arena. On Saturday Night, the Bud Light Super Bowl Eve concert will feature one of the world's biggest pop artists Bruno Mars and one of the top female rappers in the game Cardi B. Friday's lineup includes Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Aerosmith and soon-to-be-announced special guest.

Electronic Arts Inc.'s EA Sports Bowl will once again serve as the unofficial kickoff to the biggest weekend in the NFL season Thursday night with a Welcome to Atlanta Showcase that features Atlanta hip-hop legend Ludacris and friends, as well as a special Quality Control Music showcase featuring rap supergroup Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil baby and more.

"Super Bowl Music Fest was created from the vision of bringing the scale of a top-tier music festival and building it around the excitement of one of the world's biggest sporting events. With an all-star lineup and the chance to showcase outstanding local talent to over 45,000 people over three nights at State Farm Arena, Super Bowl Music Fest creates a one of a kind experience," said John Collins, CEO of On Location Experiences. "We are tremendously excited to bring this unique experience to Atlanta and fans all weekend long."

"Atlanta is a city with such a strong music culture, that we wanted to work together with our partners at On Location Experiences to bring a music festival to the city that has something for everyone and pays homage to the city's history of iconic music," said Shana Barry, Director of Experiential, Bud Light. "Between bringing some of the biggest acts out there right now along with some local Atlanta flavor, we hope that we can give people a chance to come together, drink a few beers and have an unforgettable experience during Super Bowl weekend."

In addition to top-level talent spanning a multitude of genres, the festival will feature celebrity and athlete appearances. Additional presenting partners for the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest are StubHub and Ticketmaster. An array of premium seating offerings, including suites and club packages, will be available also featuring options for premium hospitality. For updates, visit https://www.superbowlmusicfest.com.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is executive-produced by On Location Experiences and SYNERGY Productions, LLC with production support from Live Nation Urban.

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Schedule:

Thursday, January 31 -- Ludacris & Friends, Quality Control Presents: Migos, Lil Yachty, & Lil Baby. Plus Metro Boomin + Special Guests, a DJ set by Lil Jon, & more

Friday, February 1 -- Aerosmith and Special Guest

Saturday, February 2 -- Bruno Mars and Cardi B

Social Media Links and Hashtags:

Website: www.superbowlmusicfest.com

Instagram: SBMusicFest

Facebook: SBMusicFest

Twitter: SBMusicFest

Hashtag: #SBMusicFest