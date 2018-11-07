NFL community reacts to Bryant signing with Saints

Dez Bryant is again employed.
NFL players past and present reacted to the news of Bryant's signing with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, sending their congratulations via social media. We collected the best of the reaction.
Dez got a job! #WhoDatâ Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) November 7, 2018
Go eat @DezBryant!â Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) November 7, 2018
11/29 big bro Me n you jersey swap Iâm calling first dibs fam congrats ! Ma G!!! @DezBryant ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ love broâ Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) November 7, 2018
Thank you brotha done deal!! https://t.co/owjJNGfJQ0â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 7, 2018
Congrats bro @DezBryant #ThrowUpTheX ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ââï¸â Marquise Goodwin (@marquisegoodwin) November 7, 2018
Congrats bro. Go do your thing.â Cole Beasley (@Bease11) November 7, 2018
Shoutout to @DezBryant for manipulating the system. He has all the individual accolades 1 could want. So he waited til he was ready and joined a playoff contender with a HOF QB! Genius. #Saints.â Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 7, 2018
Somebody said, Michael Thomas pulled out the phone to call Dez Bryant! I havenât stopped laughing since. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 7, 2018
That Cowboys - Saints game on the 29th though... pic.twitter.com/bs9Cw0BxCwâ Sterling Moore (@SterlingMoore) November 7, 2018
Letâs go bruh,Eat!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/MrCu9TcGtHâ Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) November 7, 2018
I like Dez Bryant to the Saints. Helps with depth + if he is in decent/good shape he could make some plays because defenses have to account for so many other players.â Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 7, 2018
Canât wait! https://t.co/8kNjCRgb35â Danny D McCray (@dannydmac44) November 7, 2018
Yeah letâs go @DezBryant I canât wait for week 13 Saints vs Cowboys game Thursday night in Dallas!!!!!!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 7, 2018