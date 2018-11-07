NFL community reacts to Bryant signing with Saints

Dez Bryant is again employed.

NFL players past and present reacted to the news of Bryant's signing with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, sending their congratulations via social media. We collected the best of the reaction.

Dez got a job! #WhoDat â Jermichael Finley (@JermichaelF88) November 7, 2018

11/29 big bro Me n you jersey swap Iâm calling first dibs fam congrats ! Ma G!!! @DezBryant ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ love bro â Jaylon Smith (@thejaylonsmith) November 7, 2018

Thank you brotha done deal!! https://t.co/owjJNGfJQ0 â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 7, 2018

Shoutout to @DezBryant for manipulating the system. He has all the individual accolades 1 could want. So he waited til he was ready and joined a playoff contender with a HOF QB! Genius. #Saints. â Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 7, 2018

Somebody said, Michael Thomas pulled out the phone to call Dez Bryant! I havenât stopped laughing since. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½

pic.twitter.com/w0Dv5K3jFq â Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) November 7, 2018

I like Dez Bryant to the Saints. Helps with depth + if he is in decent/good shape he could make some plays because defenses have to account for so many other players. â Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 7, 2018