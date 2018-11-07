Sammy Watkins (foot) could miss Cardinals-Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs could be without an offensive weapon Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that wideout Sammy Watkins was dealing with pain in his foot after Sunday's win in Cleveland and underwent an MRI, per a source informed of the situation. While the injury isn't expected to be serious, it could affect his status for Week 10.

The Chiefs could take the cautious approach with Watkins to ensure he's healthy for the stretch run and the playoffs. K.C. has a Week 12 bye coming after a trip to Mexico in Week 11 versus the high-flying Los Angeles Rams.

Through nine games, Watkins has been a solid secondary weapon in a full-court press Chiefs offense, compiling 39 receptions for 515 yards and three touchdowns, including two games over the 100-yard receiving mark.

Given his injury history -- he missed 12 games the past three seasons, and played through injury in several others -- the Chiefs shouldn't push Watkins this week.