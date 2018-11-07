Former players Gonzalez, Allred elected to Congress

Two former NFL players won seats in the House of Representatives.

Ex-Indianapolis Colts receiver Anthony Gonzalez earned a seat to represent the 16th district of Ohio. The Republican candidate defeated his Democratic challenger Susan Moran Palmer by winning more than 56 percent of the vote.

The former Ohio State Buckeye was a first-round pick of the Colts in 2007 (No. 32 overall), playing five seasons and generating 1,307 receiving yards on 99 catches in Indy. Injuries relegated Gonzalez to just 11 games and five catches in his final three NFL seasons.

In Texas, former Tennessee Titans linebacker Colin Allred, a Democrat, defeated 11-term incumbent Republican Pete Sessions in the 32nd congressional district. Allred won more than 52 percent of the vote.

Allred went undrafted in 2006 but played in four seasons for the Titans from 2007-2010. The linebacker earned 46 tackles in 32 career games, including two starts in 2009.

In local elections, three ex-NFL players took home victories.

Former linebacker Napoleon Harris, a Democrat, won a seat in the Illinois State Senate running unopposed. The Ex-Raiders, Vikings and Chiefs LB had 481 tackles in his 8-year NFL career.

Clint Didier, a Republican, won the Franklin County, Washington, Commissioner's race. The former Washington Redskins and Green Bay Packers tight end earned 141 career catches for 1,923 yards in an 8-year career from 1982-1989.

Former Packers and Giants safety Aaron Rouse earned a seat on the Virginia Beach city council. Rouse played in three NFL seasons earning 142 tackles in 41 career games, including 18 starts.