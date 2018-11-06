Rams' Aqib Talib aiming for post-Thanksgiving return

The Rams' secondary could use some help after getting torched by the Saints' offense on Sunday. And it looks like help will be on the way right before the season heats up.

Tuesday on NFL Total Access cornerback Aqib Talib said he's aiming to return soon.

"I had a great, great visit with the doctor today and it's looking like after Thanksgiving I should be full speed ready to go," he said. "I'm moving good. I'm running. I'm bounding. I'm jumping. I'm lifting. You gotta get in 100-percent healthy."

The Rams placed the veteran cornerback on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during their victory over the Chargers in Week 3. He underwent surgery the same week.

He's eligible to play after eight weeks on IR, which would be during Week 13. And the pro Bowler is ready to come back.

"I'm dying to get back out there," he said. "It's hard to watch it. I almost not even like going to the game and watching it from the sideline.

"It's just irritating to watch it like that. I'm itching to get back. I'll be back though."

He would likely begin practice before he's eligible to return. This is great news for a team aiming for the Super Bowl.