Vikings GM: Everson Griffen 'hell-bent' on turnaround

Everson Griffen has made a positive impact for the Vikings defense in the two games he's played since returning from a serious mental-health issue, and Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said the team is doing all it can to support his well-being off the field.

"Everson is hell-bent on being a success story," Spielman said Tuesday, per the Vikings' official website. "But I want to make sure that, as an organization, we put all the pieces in place that he needs to have the best chance of success."

Spielman said Griffen has gone "beyond" what he's been asked to do by medical professionals monitoring his progress, adding that the team is pleased with the progress he has made.

Griffen played in the first two games of the season, but his situation became unmanageable when he was ruled out prior to Minnesota's Week 3 game against the Bills. The veteran defensive end hasn't publicly disclosed the details behind what led to his five-game absence.

Upon his return last month, Griffen said he was excited to be back and said he was focused on getting his life back on track. On Sunday, he played a big role in helping the Vikings defeat the Detroit Lions, 24-9, behind a franchise-record barrage of 10 sacks.

"We will support Everson and his family 100 percent," Spielman said. "Our ownership has never said 'no' to trying to provide the best resources that we can, and Everson's in a very good spot now. But it's not, 'OK, today.' It's an ongoing thing."