Dez Bryant, Saints in negotiations on a deal

Dez Bryant might be heading to New Orleans.

After working out for the Saints, the All-Pro wideout left without a contract but the team liked what they saw and the sides are in negotiations on a deal, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Jane Slater.

He's been close before, so nothing's done until it's done, but all signs are pointing that way, Pelissero added.

Bryant has been team-less since the 'Boys released him in April. He has visited multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns in August, but has yet to sign.

The Saints also worked out former Seattle Seahawks receiver Brandon Marshall and former Ravens wide receiver Kamar Aiken.

If signed by the Super Bowl-contending Saints, Bryant (30 years old) would join a receivers' room led by Michael Thomas and populated by Tre'Quan Smith, Austin Carr and Cameron Meredith.

The Saints play the Cowboys in Arlington on Nov. 29 in prime time. Get your popcorn ready if this deal takes place.